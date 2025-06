Keith Matsumoto, left, is programs director and Ian Kitajima is president of the Pacific International Center for High Technology Research (see PICHTR.org ).

The community of Waianae is often described in terms of its struggles, being home to the highest concentration of unsheltered Native Hawaiians on Oahu, burdened by wildfire risk, environmental degradation and historical disinvestment. But what’s too often overlooked is the powerful story of resilience taking root right here, in the red dirt and heart of Waianae Valley.

Thanks to a nearly $14 million Environmental and Climate Justice Community Change Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the “Uplifting Wai‘anae” initiative is set to transform these challenges into a model of environmental resilience, community empowerment and Native Hawaiian innovation. Led by the Pacific International Center for High Technology Research (PICHTR) and our place-based partner Dynamic Community Solutions, this initiative weaves traditional Hawaiian wisdom with leading-edge technology, offering a blueprint not just for Waianae, but for the entire state.

At the core of our work is Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae (POW) Farm Village — a self-organized community of over 200 residents, many of them Native Hawaiian, who once lived houseless along the boat harbor. Now they are leading the charge in building a regenerative community from the ground up. Through the grant, POW will soon become energy independent, powered by microgrids, and home to cutting- edge containerized farms that bring healthy, local food to the people.

But this is about more than just technology. It’s about restoring a relationship with the land and each other. Through native plant propagation and green firebreaks, we’re tackling the wildfire risk that has made Waianae one of the most vulnerable communities in Hawaii. By combining modern agroforestry and ancestral land practices, we are healing our watershed and reestablishing cultural abundance in dry, fire-prone areas.

This isn’t an environmental strategy. It’s a people strategy. We are training youth, kupuna and residents in microgrid operation, sustainable farming, water management and environmental health literacy. Through partners like Ka‘ala Farm, Malama Learning Center, and PLACES Hawai‘i, hundreds of students and young adults will have access to internships and career pathways in fields that matter — environmental adaptation, conservation and energy justice.

The grant does more than fund projects. It funds hope!

However, on May 1, the EPA terminated the grant, and PICHTR is working to have the project restored to produce key deliverables of value to the Trump administration and the U.S., including this administration’s stated priorities of addressing wildfire risk through mitigation, supporting energy independence, and protecting clean air and water, thereby reducing the cost of living. The grant has provided necessary technical assistance in support of critical energy, water and natural resource projects in Waianae.

Waianae is a testbed for how federal investment, when rooted in culture and guided by community, can uplift lives, heal ecosystems and reverse cycles of disconnection. With droughts growing, fires worsening and food insecurity threatening our islands, Hawaii needs to think and act boldly. We believe the answers are already here — in our communities, in our traditions and in our unwavering belief that a better future is not only possible, but our kuleana to create.

Let Waianae be the proof.

Keith Matsumoto, left, is programs director and Ian Kitajima is president of the Pacific International Center for High Technology Research (see PICHTR.org).