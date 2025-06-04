Letter: Beauty of diversity seen in PBS music program

PBS aired an extraordinary documentary on May 29: “Pu‘uwai Hoakila: The Story of How Hawaii Shaped Modern Music.” It was broadcast just days after the Trump administration ordered elimination of continuing funding for the network.

And while there is now a court case pending and the issue is being debated nationally, this program presents a clear example of why such efforts are so important. The focus on the special qualities of Hawaiian music — and the unexpected outcomes after exposure to different “cultures” and styles — underscores the reasons why it’s so important for us to celebrate diversity.

May Mamiya

St. Louis Heights

