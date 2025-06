“GreenBucks,” used to pay for food under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are displayed over fresh vegetables at the farmer’s market in front of the Blaisdell Concert Hall in 2017.

Donald Trump has certainly followed through on plans to cut federal spending.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the USDA local food programs have seen deep gouges, making it harder for low-income families to afford groceries and impacting access to school meals for kids. Pretty difficult to be a productive member of society, and to study and learn, when you’re chronically hungry.

University grants have been slashed. Harvard is particularly strong in biomedical research, e.g., drug discovery and cancer.

The Environmental Protection Agency has suffered major cuts, impacting climate change research.

This will decrease our knowledge of what lies ahead for our environment and how to address its growing disruption.

The National Science Foundation was ordered to cut funding that combats online disinformation. We will be unable to discern true scientific fact from fake news.

Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Make America Healthy Again (MAHA)? Hardly. I propose MAJPI: Make America Just Plain Ignorant.

Anne Wheelock

Nuuanu

