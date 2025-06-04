Letter: Days of government cure-all funding are over

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Regarding Cristina Johnson’s May 28 commentary, “Compensate veterans exposed to toxins”: Sorry, Cristina, but the USA has changed, and money from the government isn’t there any more. The activist welfare-state people are so pure in heart, lobbying for expanded government spending programs, because the needs are so great.

Sorry, but the world of U.S. politics is different now. The old FDR-LBJ welfare state is not coming back.

As Margaret Thatcher once put it: at some point, the liberal/left progressive tribe will just “run out of other people’s money.” The core U.S. tax base is in protracted MAGA revolt, and will NOT continue government spending to cure all social problems.

The antitax wealthy households are now in control. They will not easily be dislodged from a position of power after so many years of major efforts to obtain this power.

Edward Ray Miller

Kailua

