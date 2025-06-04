Letter: Healthier push good, but base it on nutrition facts

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

RFK Jr.’s push for healthier food policies — like removing junk food from schools — is welcome.

But his endorsement of beef tallow and attacks on seed oils ignore decades of nutrition research.

Beef tallow is high in saturated fat, which raises LDL cholesterol and contributes to heart disease, stroke, inflammation and Type 2 diabetes.

The American Heart Association and Harvard Health recommend limiting saturated fat and choosing unsaturated fats instead. Beef tallow french fries is a step in the wrong direction.

Heart-healthy options include extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, cold-pressed canola (rapeseed) oil and flaxseed oil. But whole plant foods — like nuts, seeds, beans, grains and vegetables — go beyond fats. They provide protein, fiber, antioxidants and essential nutrients that support overall health, reducing inflammation and chronic disease risk.

Nutrition advice should be grounded in evidence — not nostalgia or hype.

Stephanie Skow, M.D.

Lihue

