Off the news: Flags proudly show state’s true colors

On Monday, for the first time, Pride flags were raised at the state Capitol. They will fly throughout June to commemorate Pride Month, in what Gov. Josh Green called “an important milestone for LGBTQIA+ Mahu communities and allies throughout the islands.”

Allies agreed: ACLU community engagement director Sergio Alcubilla called the flag-rising a “watershed moment” of recognition by the state. The rainbow-hued flags here represent LGBTQIA+ presence as a political force as well as its vibrant diversity — but they remain controversial in other parts of the U.S. This year, at least 13 states have banned or are considering bans on Pride flags at state or municipal sites, including schools.