Off the news: In time for summer: a new fire marshal

Gone for 47 years until the disastrous 2023 Maui wildfires resparked interest, Hawaii once again has a statewide fire marshal.

Dori Booth was named to the resurrected, high-profile post by the governor on Monday, to coordinate and carry out fire safety and protective actions throughout Hawaii, working with the counties. Booth, an Army veteran who has served in the Middle East, was fire marshal for an Arizona district that includes Sedona, and previously was deputy fire marshal with the Phoenix Fire Department. Her skill set is welcome, especially with Hawaii’s hot and dry summer months just around the corner.