A summer sensation

Summertime is the perfect time to eat Mexican food. This cheese, bean and green chile enchilada casserole is easy and satisfying. It also is flexible if you don’t have all the ingredients. Start with corn tortillas and fill them with any type of Mexican or cheddar cheese, cooked or canned beans and canned green chiles. If you prefer, use flour tortillas. If you have dried beans, soak them overnight before cooking them. Add red or green enchilada sauce and the casserole is baked for 30 minutes. For more protein, you could add shredded rotisserie chicken or taco meat. Top with more cheese and garnish with cilantro leaves or diced onion for color and you have a perfect summer meal. Want to stretch it? Heat up refried beans and make Spanish rice. Add a green salad and there will be something for everyone.

Cheese and Bean Enchiladas

Ingredients:

• 6 corn tortillas

• 8 ounces grated cheddar or Mexican cheese

• 3 ounce can diced green chiles

• 1/2 cup cooked beans or refried beans

• 24 ounces red or green enchilada sauce

• Optional: cilantro as garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Dip each tortilla in enchilada sauce and fill with cheese, chiles and beans. Reserve some roll and place in 9-by 13-inch baking pan. Cover with sauce, top with more grated cheese and bake until warmed through, about 20 minutes. Garnish with cilantro leaves. Makes about 2-4 servings.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.