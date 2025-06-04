Perfect summer dish

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Summertime beckons with picnics, potlucks, and grilling with family and friends. A chilled potato salad is always a welcome contribution to the feast.

This version is a bit different from typical recipes, calling for veggies and Kewpie mayonnaise along with russet potatoes. Kewpie is a Japanese mayonnaise made with egg yolks instead of whole eggs, making for a richer flavor than other mayos. Vegans may use an egg-free mayonnaise instead.

Give it a try. Your family and friends will request it again and again.

Japanese Potato Salad

Ingredients:

• 1-1/4 pound russet potatoes

• 1 2-1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (divided), or more to taste

• 1 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar

• 1 Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 1 1/2 cup fresh corn kernels

• 1 1/4 pound Japanese cucumber

• 1 1/4 pound carrot

• 1 1 large hard-boiled egg, diced into 1/4-inch pieces (may be eliminated for a vegan salad)

• 1 1/4 cup Kewpie mayonnaise, or more to taste

Directions:

Peel potatoes and cut into 1-inch pieces. Place in a medium pot. Add cold water to cover by 1 inch. Add 2 teaspoons salt to the pot. Place pot on the stove over medium-high heat. Cover, leaving lid slightly ajar to avoid a boil-over. Once water is boiling, reduce heat to medium. Cook on a gentle boil until a skewer pierces a potato smoothly, about 15 minutes. Turn off heat.

Drain water from pot. Return pot of potatoes to stove, so the residual heat evaporates any remaining water. When no liquid is left, remove from heat. Mash potatoes lightly, leaving some small chunks for texture. Transfer potatoes to a large bowl.

While potatoes are hot, add rice vinegar and black pepper. Gently mix. Set aside to cool.

Bring a small pot of water to boil. Add corn kernels. Cook 2 minutes. Drain corn. Set aside to cool.

Slice cucumber lengthwise. Using a spoon, scrape out seeds. Cut into very thin slices. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Knead, then let stand 5 minutes to extract moisture from cucumber. Drain and rinse. Squeeze out excess liquid. Set aside.

Cut carrot into half or quarters lengthwise, then cut into super-thin slices. Place in a microwaveable bowl. Cover with water and microwave a few minutes until easily pierced by a skewer. Don’t overcook or they will get mushy. Drain liquid. When cool enough to handle, squeeze carrots dry.

Add all the ingredients to the cooled potatoes and mix. Add mayonnaise and combine well. Taste and add more mayonnaise, salt and pepper as needed. Refrigerate 30–60 minutes before serving. Makes approximately 6 cups.

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per 1/6th recipe (not including more mayo to taste): 180 calories, 8 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 50 mg cholesterol, 900 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.