Raise a glass to summer

Savor a limited-time culinary experience at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort’s Tropics Bar & Grill (2005 Kalia Road). From 5 to 8 p.m. on June 11, the restaurant kicks off its Summer Beer Dinner series in partnership with Kona Brewing Co.

Enjoy island-inspired dishes like the Pupu Duo — a Kauai Goteborg Bite with sushi rice, spicy bigeye ahi poke and a crispy Kualoa Ranch oyster with bacon pineapple relish, paired with Gold Cliff IPA. Then, dig into a German plate lunch featuring swordfish schnitzel, housemade bratwurst, rye sauerkraut and German potato salad, paired with Wailua wheat beer.

With two more course offerings, the dinner is priced at $95 per person, and is the perfect way to kick off an early Father’s Day celebration. Follow @hiltonhawaiianvillage on Instagram.

Support Maui with your morning coffee

Lion Coffee Hawaii has launched its special edition Maui Strong line, featuring 100% Maui coffee beans sourced from Mahi Pono Farms in Kahului. A portion of proceeds — 10% of all sales from this coffee line — will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong fund, established after the 2023 Maui wildfires to support ongoing relief efforts.

“This launch is about more than just exceptional coffee — it’s about honoring Maui’s resilience, supporting Hawaiian farmers and standing alongside our Maui ohana as they continue to rebuild,” states Gerard Bastiaanse, president and CEO of Lion Coffee.

You can purchase your bag of Maui coffee online at lioncoffee.com or at local retailers like Long’s, Times and Don Quijote. For more information, follow @lioncoffee on Instagram.