Weeknight feast with bold flavors

This weeknight meal is inspired by the spiced chicken and rice that draws lines at halal street carts across New York City. Whether it’s lunchtime or late at night, the scent and Mediterranean flavors of grilled and chopped chicken served over turmeric-tinged yellow rice (or wrapped in pita) alongside shredded iceberg salad lures a crowd. Everything gets an imperative, generous drizzle of that signature creamy and tangy white sauce, made here with a blend of yogurt, mayonnaise and spices. Fresh garlic, cilantro and lemon juice are combined with a tasty mix of fragrant spices, then rubbed all over the chicken before it’s roasted until golden and crispy. The iceberg-and-tomato salad offers a cool, refreshing contrast to the spiced chicken.

Spiced Roast Chicken With Tangy Yogurt Sauce

Ingredients:

For the Roasted Chicken:

• 1/4 cup neutral oil, such as safflower or canola

• 5 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tablespoon ground coriander

• 1 1/2 teaspoons ground sweet paprika

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/2 teaspoon granulated onion

• 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus wedges for serving

• 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes

• Salt and black pepper

For the White Sauce:

• 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (2% or whole-milk)

• 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

• 3/4 teaspoon sugar

• A big pinch of granulated garlic

• A big pinch of granulated onion

• Salt and black pepper

To Serve:

• 1 small head iceberg lettuce, shredded

• 2 medium tomatoes, diced

• Warm pita bread and hot sauce (optional)

Directions:

Prepare the chicken: Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine the oil, fresh garlic, coriander, paprika, cumin, oregano and granulated onion with half of the cilantro and half of the lemon juice; mix well. Add the chicken, season with salt and pepper, and toss to evenly coat.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Spread the seasoned chicken in a single layer on a large sheet pan and roast until golden and caramelized, about 20 minutes.

While the chicken roasts, make the white sauce: In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, granulated garlic and granulated onion; season with salt and pepper, then mix well; set aside.

Add the remaining cilantro and lemon juice to the roasted chicken and mix well, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Divide chicken, lettuce and tomatoes among 4 plates and drizzle with some of the white sauce. Serve with lemon wedges, plus pita and hot sauce, if using.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company