Your travel itinerary

If you’re itching to travel but have no plans to do so this summer, you’re definitely not alone! While our passports might be gathering dust now, there is no need to fret — Hawaii’s vibrant food scene has the perfect remedy. These local restaurants will whisk you away to far-dining destinations without ever leaving the islands. Get ready to experience the world, one bite at a time.

Aloha Tortilla Factory & Cafe

While it may not have the harbor views you’d find in Mexico, you can still dream of a similar experience when visiting Aloha Tortilla Factory & Cafe (1 Aloha Tower Drive) at Aloha Tower. Enjoy authentic Mexican food while soaking in the history of what once served as the bustling welcoming spot for ships arriving on the island. Visit on Taco Tuesday to receive a free taco when you order a three- or five-taco plate, along with your choice of two sides. If tacos aren’t on your mind, try its burritos, quesadillas or tortas, all featured in the daily specials. Vegan and vegetarian options are available, too, with fillings like avocado, baby portobello mushrooms, organic black beans and Mexican-style potatoes. It also offers parking validation.

For updates, follow @alohatortilla_hawaii on Instagram.

New Kamana Kitchen

For an authentic Indian dining experience, New Kamana Kitchen (multiple locations) is always the place to go. Whether you’re dining in, picking up food on your way home or ordering catering for your next event, you can count on the same top-notch quality and service every visit. Start with a delicious two-piece vegetarian or meat-filled samosa before diving in to fan favorites like the chicken tikka masala, lamb korma and chicken kabab. The menu also boasts a wide variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes, including sweet potato masala and chana masala — chickpeas cooked in a flavorful gravy made with herbs and spices. With its perfectly buttery curries and rich sauces, New Kamana Kitchen is sure to become your new go-to spot for Indian food.

Follow @newkamanakitchen on Instagram to see how excited the staff is for you to make a visit soon!

Jagalchi

At Jagalchi (1334 Young St.), you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a lively, yet laid-back Korean restaurant with its colorful lights, walls covered in stickers and drawings, and ,of course, its mouthwatering food. This late-night spot serves some of the most flavorful dishes that’ll make you forget you’re still in Hawaii. A must-try is the bossam filled with more than enough pork belly, cabbage and toppings to share with the entire table. For a little spice, go for the rabokki or kimchi jun paired with a side of corn cheese. And, no Korean meal is complete without an ice cold beer or soju. It’s the most affordable “trip” to Korea you can take.

Follow @jagalc.hi on Instagram for its hours and to be added to the online waitlist.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Yagura Restaurant

For a comforting Japanese meal, Yagura Restaurant (1655 Liliha St.) never disappoints. Since 1984, the restaurant has been serving up local Japanese favorites that hold special memories for many families across the island. Open for lunch and dinner, its simple menu offers something for everyone. Choose a combination plate with your pick of two proteins like tonkatsu, shrimp tempura, pan-fried ahi and so much more. There are donburi options, hot and cold noodle options, and a variety of teishoku options that will make you want to order a little of everything. Be sure to check Yagura’s specials for dishes that may not be regularly available.

For reservations, call 808-533-2160.

Pho Que Huong

I’m a fan of a good shaking beef dish — also known as bò lúc lac in Vietnamese cuisine — and Pho Que Huong (1160 Maunakea St.) is my go-to for a flavorful beef plate and to satisfy my pho cravings. Browse its deliciously packed menu, which will likely have you thinking, “We should just order a little of everything and share.” Start with crispy spring rolls or a refreshing green papaya salad with shrimp and pork. Then, have someone order a banh mi stuffed with your choice of meat so you can have a bite, and another person can pick a beef pho combo for everyone to enjoy.

Follow @phoquehuong.hi on Instagram to check out its newly updated menu.

Arancino di Mare

Just in time for summer, Arancino di Mare (2552 Kalakaua Ave.) has launched a seasonal menu that will satisfy all your pasta, pizza and seafood cravings. Start with the carpaccio di polpo, featuring thinly sliced octopus drizzled with a refreshing lemon garlic olive oil dressing. If you’re craving a classic pomodoro sauce, try the gnocchi alla sorrentina with mozzarella and cherry tomatoes, or the paccheri alle cozze topped with mussels and a spicy pomodoro sauce. Pizza lovers will enjoy the pizza con nduja piccante, topped with spicy salame, fresh mozzarella and chile strands. Each bite is guaranteed to have you saying delizioso!

Follow @arancinodimare on Instagram for updates and speicals.

Middle Eats

Owner Hatem Askar of Middle Eats (55 Merchant St. Ste. 20) is blending the vibrant flavors and stories of Middle Eastern cuisine in the heart of Honolulu. What started as selling falafel at farmers markets after COVID has now grown into a ghost kitchen offering a full menu for pickup and delivery. A signature dish to try is the shawarma brisket bowl featuring shawarma spices and baba ghanoush over cardamom basmati rice. For a variety of tasty wraps, choose from marinated chicken thighs, lamb or falafel. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, the keshta pistachio kunefe and honey walnut baklava deliver rich, authentic Middle Eastern flavors.

Follow @middleeats808 on Instagram to find out where it’ll pop up next and to check out its one-of-a-kind cooking classes.