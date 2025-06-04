Tech View: Evolution of technology pushes all of us forward

When the internet was just beginning to gain in popularity among consumers in the early 1990s, many were infatuated with dial-up serv­ice. Those ridiculously noisy beeping sounds emanating from our modems were music to our ears when we needed to get online. Now when we look back on those days, we all laugh at how cool we thought we were and remember those days with fondness.

That bygone era was just about 35 years ago — which is eternity by today’s standards — as technology continues to evolve at incredible speeds.

While we have collectively moved forward, there are still many who have reached a technological plateau. They have settled for “good enough,” but could be enjoying “better.”

These are consumers who are perfectly satisfied with their desktop monitor and how their internet functions. They may not realize their service is agonizingly slow by today’s standards. They may be aware of the value of fiber optics for smooth, ultra-­fast internet service but may be satisfied with what they have and may not feel compelled to fix something that is not broken.

But when it comes to technology, the status quo is no longer an option because the technology landscape is evolving. It is imperative that we all keep pace with these changes, or even anticipate what’s on the horizon and to try to get ahead of what is coming our way.

In simple terms, faster internet speeds allow rapid downloads, uploads and web browsing, saving time and boosting efficiency. This is important when streaming videos or just talking story with family and friends in virtual meetings. These activities come with responsibilities of users.

For example, cybersecurity rises to the top of the list as a reason to adopt new technology. As telecommunications networks become more interconnected, there are greater risks of exposure to hacking, phishing and more virulent cyberattacks. Your personal data can be breached and accessed without the proper safeguards and protocols in place for your home. The risks are even greater with organizations and enterprisewide systems because there is more at stake.

Almost everyone of all ages and economic backgrounds has a mobile phone. Our phones have become an extension of ourselves and may be connected to other devices. This means vast amounts of data must travel between devices, making an efficient, reliable network infrastructure crucial for everyday communications.

Our devices have empowered everyone to become content creators. Whether it’s taking cat videos, adding to our library of selfies, discreetly recording “Karens” in action at the fast-food counter or capturing performances of grandchildren at their preschool graduation, we all create valuable content. This has led to the rise in the use of cloud services to store and share these precious moments with others. Accessing the cloud requires more data and a faster internet service for smooth, seamless saving and sharing.

Artificial intelligence has also become increasingly integrated into our way of life. We may not access ChatGPT, but we may unknowingly already be using artificial intelligence in our lives. For example, each time you use a search engine, you’re using artificial intelligence. Your conversations with Siri or Alexa are based on artificial intelligence. Recommendations for you to watch on Netflix or Amazon are also examples of artificial intelligence as well as facial recognition to unlock access to your phone. The list goes on.

Technology is changing the way we live, and high-speed broadband has become the springboard that propels us forward. Cybersecurity, linkages between different devices, content creation and artificial intelligence are all helping us see new possibilities for Hawaii.

Chris Raker is Hawaiian Telcom’s director of consumer sales. He can be reached at chris.raker@hawaiiantel.com.