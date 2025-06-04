Junior Lifeguards eager to boost ocean safety
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Water Safety Officer Max Lum, above, gave two thumbs up to Junior Lifeguards Program participants Tuesday at Ala Moana Regional Park.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Water safety officers Max Lum and Kaiulani Bowers provided training Tuesday for the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park. Lum demonstrated proper paddling technique with a surfboard as Bowers instructed the group.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Under the watchful eye of a Water Safety Officer, participants in the Junior Lifeguard program headed to the water with surfboards at Ala Moana Beach Park on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Water Safety Officer Kaiulani Bowers also gave instruction.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Led by water safety officers, above, calisthenics started out the day Tuesday for participants of the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Led by water safety officers, calisthenics started out the day Tuesday for participants of the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park. They then took off for a run and a swim over a short course, above.