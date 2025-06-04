Junior Lifeguards eager to boost ocean safety

Led by water safety officers, calisthenics started out the day Tuesday for participants of the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park. They then took off for a run and a swim over a short course, above.

Led by water safety officers, above, calisthenics started out the day Tuesday for participants of the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park.

Under the watchful eye of a Water Safety Officer, participants in the Junior Lifeguard program headed to the water with surfboards at Ala Moana Beach Park on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Water Safety Officer Kaiulani Bowers also gave instruction.

Water safety officers Max Lum and Kaiulani Bowers provided training Tuesday for the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park. Lum demonstrated proper paddling technique with a surfboard as Bowers instructed the group.

Water Safety Officer Max Lum, above, gave two thumbs up to Junior Lifeguards Program participants Tuesday at Ala Moana Regional Park.

The next generation of city lifeguards hit the surf this week, as the Junior Lifeguards Program kicked off just in time for summer.

An eager group of kids and teens — ages 11 to 17 — met at Makaha Beach Park and Ala Moana Regional Park to begin the first round of free one-week programs.

Kids across Oahu will begin their junior lifeguard training in coming weeks at other beaches.

All spots have been filled for the 13-session program running through late July.

On Friday, Gov. Josh Green signed House Bill 133 into law, which provides funding for the state Department of Education to establish high school surf teams across all five high school leagues. Surfers will be required to meet junior lifeguard training standards.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., groups of 50 are expected to gather at nine beaches across Oahu to learn life-saving techniques and general ocean safety awareness, led by mentors who also serve as Ocean Safety lifeguards across Oahu.

Sam Megowen, 35-year-old surfer and lifeguard, sat in the lifeguard tower at Ala Moana Regional Park Tuesday morning, scanning the surf for anyone in trouble as the group took to the beach.

“Emergencies happen everywhere,” he told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

“It’s important for the local people — especially young kids who are going to be out there playing in the surf — to be knowledgeable,” Megowen said.

As the months get hotter and more visitors take to the beach, the number of ocean-related emergencies will rise both for tourists and residents, especially children.

Hawaiian Lifeguard Association President Kalani Vierra issued a statement in February calling drownings for local children ages 1 to 15 “the foremost cause of death.”

Megowen said that the Junior Lifeguards Program adds an extra level of safety, with more eyes on the lookout for danger and signs of struggle out in the water.

“If they see someone who needs help, they’d be able to help,” he said.

City lifeguard Kaiulani Bowers, 36, from Manoa, has been teaching junior lifeguards for 14 years and knows how helpful those who complete the program can be at the beach.

“I can’t tell you how many times, in the water, one of my junior guards will signal that somebody needs help,” she said. “They’ll keep the patient above the water and OK until we get out there.”

Bowers works as a lifeguard at Sandy Beach, where she’ll often see familiar faces — junior lifeguards who had completed the program — signaling to her from the waves to help other swimmers in need.

“I always tell the kids ‘you guys are now an extension of us,’” Bowers said, waving goodbye to a few of her students as they packed up their bags, heading home from the program.

Aniela Diaz, an incoming sophomore at Waipahu High School, remembers immediately signing up for the program when she reached the minimum age of 11.

“My brother was the first one in the program” from her family, she said. “Ever since then, I’ve been at the beach.”

Bowers, her instructor, recalled Diaz following her brother to the beach, to watch the junior lifeguards train from the sidelines.

“She’d come and be on the side, waiting to do it,” Bowers said.

Many junior lifeguards, like 14-year-old Lana Kapuakeanolani Masterson, return to the program year after year to hone their skills and follow in the footsteps of family.

Masterson grew up around lifeguards, which is what initially motivated her to become one herself.

“Seeing all of my aunties and uncles and my dad working inspired me because I want to be like them,” she said, her hair still wet from training at Ala Moana.

Masterson said she loves to surf and has gained skills in the lifeguard program that she uses on her board.

“Being a lifeguard also has helped with surfing too, like my lung capacity,” she said.

Masterson used her lifeguard skills when a visit to Haleiwa turned into an emergency two miles out from shore.

“My friend, she got a wana (sea urchin) in her foot and she couldn’t swim,” Masterson said. “So I had to swim her in.”

Many junior lifeguards like Masterson hope to work as a full-time Ocean Safety lifeguard one day.

“I want to work in Ocean Safety when I’m older,” Masterson said. “The program will help me get to that point.”