Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Junior Lifeguards eager to boost ocean safety

By Talia Sibilla

Today Updated 11:41 p.m.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Water Safety Officer Max Lum, above, gave two thumbs up to Junior Lifeguards Program participants Tuesday at Ala Moana Regional Park.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Water Safety Officer Max Lum, above, gave two thumbs up to Junior Lifeguards Program participants Tuesday at Ala Moana Regional Park.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Water safety officers Max Lum and Kaiulani Bowers provided training Tuesday for the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park. Lum demonstrated proper paddling technique with a surfboard as Bowers instructed the group.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Water safety officers Max Lum and Kaiulani Bowers provided training Tuesday for the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park. Lum demonstrated proper paddling technique with a surfboard as Bowers instructed the group.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Under the watchful eye of a Water Safety Officer, participants in the Junior Lifeguard program headed to the water with surfboards at Ala Moana Beach Park on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Water Safety Officer Kaiulani Bowers also gave instruction.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Under the watchful eye of a Water Safety Officer, participants in the Junior Lifeguard program headed to the water with surfboards at Ala Moana Beach Park on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Water Safety Officer Kaiulani Bowers also gave instruction.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Led by water safety officers, above, calisthenics started out the day Tuesday for participants of the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Led by water safety officers, above, calisthenics started out the day Tuesday for participants of the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Led by water safety officers, calisthenics started out the day Tuesday for participants of the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park. They then took off for a run and a swim over a short course, above.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Led by water safety officers, calisthenics started out the day Tuesday for participants of the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park. They then took off for a run and a swim over a short course, above.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Water Safety Officer Max Lum, above, gave two thumbs up to Junior Lifeguards Program participants Tuesday at Ala Moana Regional Park.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Water safety officers Max Lum and Kaiulani Bowers provided training Tuesday for the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park. Lum demonstrated proper paddling technique with a surfboard as Bowers instructed the group.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Under the watchful eye of a Water Safety Officer, participants in the Junior Lifeguard program headed to the water with surfboards at Ala Moana Beach Park on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Water Safety Officer Kaiulani Bowers also gave instruction.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Led by water safety officers, above, calisthenics started out the day Tuesday for participants of the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Led by water safety officers, calisthenics started out the day Tuesday for participants of the Junior Lifeguards Program at Ala Moana Regional Park. They then took off for a run and a swim over a short course, above.