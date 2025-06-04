Pinoy power

YumYum TumTum’s humble beginnings started during the pandemic when business partners and owners Jayce Elle Mina and Cyrus Quing attempted to deliver assorted Filipino food to family and friends. For a year, they made weekend deliveries, adding more items to their offerings until an opportunity to invest in a food truck came in 2021.

“I’m passionate in cooking and it’s therapeutic,” says Mina. “We want to serve yummy meals to really fill the tummies of our customers. So yumyum meals for the tumtum.”

The biz is known for its authentic Filipino food cooked with love and served with Filipino hospitality and aloha.

Bestselling dishes include lechon kawali ($20), which boasts deep-fried pork belly with seasoned tomatoes and onions with YumYum TumTum’s famous spicy vinegar. Another favorite is the pancit bihon ($10 half portion, $16.50 full portion that serves up to two people). It’s the biz’s Filipino noodles that are topped with healthy veggies.

The pork and peas guisantes ($16.50) is another top-seller and features pork simmered in tomato sauce and then topped with peas and sweet, colorful peppers. And, who can forget the Filipino staple: lumpia. YumYum TumTum’s lumpia is served with its homemade sweet chile sauce and are sold for three pieces for $5 or seven pieces for $10.

“We are the only Filipino food truck on the Windward side that serves around 15 dishes all the time,” says Mina. “You can customize your plate however you want it — with rice, half rice and half noodles, combo meals.

“We do catering, too.The truck itself can come to your event,” she adds.

YumYum TumTum is excited to share it’ll be opening a takeout restaurant soon in Kaneohe in the former Chin Chun Okazuya location (45-1127 Kamehameha Hwy.).

Mina and Quing’s favorite thing about the biz is the opportunity to provide quality meals and watching satisfied customers to come back and become regulars.

“Their smiles, positive feedback and how they make time to tag us on their plates online humble us and make us super happy,” they share. “We want each customer to feel special with our warm Filipino hospitality and aloha. We aim to provide happy tummies of each customer with our yumyum authentic Filipino food.”

YumYum TumTum

Kapaa Quarry Triangle

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays

Bellows in Waimanalo

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays

808-226-0590

808-729-5864

Instagram: @ yumyumtumtum808

How to order: In person or by phone

How to pay: Cash, credit/debit, Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash App