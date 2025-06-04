Rise and shine

Back in college, one of my favorite summer rituals was grabbing breakfast with my grandparents. It was the perfect way to catch up over a delicious meal and make memories. Here are a few spots that were always on the weekly rotation.

Breakfast by the Harbor

I’ve always loved visiting Nico’s Pier 38 (1129 N. Nimitz Hwy.) for breakfast — there’s something special about beating the crowd and enjoying the peaceful sounds of the harbor. Try the locally inspired fish and eggs, which features the fresh catch of the day, two eggs any style and a garlic cilantro dip. Of course, you can’t go wrong with the classic loco moco, made with Nico’s homemade burger patties, eggs and a rich mushroom-onion gravy. Stop by between 6:30 and 10 a.m. daily for a delicious start to your day.

Visit nicospier38.com to view the full breakfast menu.

A Family Establishment

This cozy mom-and-pop spot in Kaneohe is brimming with family love and hard work. The Kalawe ohana — from parents to daughters and grandchildren — serve up comforting breakfast and lunch dishes at Cafe Kalawe (45-270 William Henry Road). Create your own omelet or choose from the “eggs and things” menu, all while enjoying live music. Don’t miss breakfast classics like sweetbread French toast and pancakes for the ultimate breakfast spread.

Follow @cafekalawe on Instagram to see which musicians are performing at this family-friendly gem.

Old-School Charm

Liliha Bakery (multiple locations) has the charm of an old-school diner, making it the perfect spot for a laid-back breakfast. My go-to is always a side of rice and Portuguese sausage, though you can never go wrong with one of its hot cakes or French toast. And always save room for the toasted cornbread or butter rolls. Having served the community for 75 years, it’s no surprise that this local favorite has some of the best breakfast options on the island.

Visit lilihabakery.com for locations and hours.

Cassidy’s Corner is your go-to guide for discovering the perfect spots to eat, drink and gather.

Follow Cassidy on Instagram (@casskineeats).