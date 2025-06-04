Savor the smile

I find myself driving over the Pali often these days, and for good reason — Kailua is always has something new, exciting and welcoming. Whether it’s catching up with friends at a coffee shop, visiting the farmers markets or grabbing food on the way to the beach, there’s always something to do. I never leave Kailua without a smile, and Vietnam Deli by The Ripple of Smiles has become my latest reason to have a grin on my face.

Some may recall executive chef and owner Frank Nguyen first opening the Vietnamese food spot in Kaimuki before moving it to its new home in Kailua Town Center in April.

Though the restaurant has a new location, Nguyen’s mantra of “eat your food as medicine, otherwise you will need to eat your medicine as food” continues to resonate through his fresh, wholesome menu. It features simple, yet comforting dishes, crafted with care and always made fresh. What makes it truly special, though, is its flexibility — it caters to both meat lovers and plant-based eaters. Whether you’re craving chicken, beef, shrimp or pork, or prefer lemongrass tofu, vegetables or vegan meat, every dish can be customized to suit your taste.

The fresh summer rolls ($13.75) are the perfect example. Filled with the usual suspects — noodles, cucumber, lettuce, mint with basil, cilantro and a creamy peanut sauce on the side — the addition of pineapple wrapped in the rice paper was a delightful surprise, adding a zesty, refreshing twist to the roll.

My favorite? The world-famous banh mi sandwich ($14.50), which I filled with beef. Each bite from the toasted baguette delivered the perfect balance of meat, pickled daikon and carrots, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeño.

It was a satisfying combo that didn’t disappoint. For a little extra flavor, you can add a dipping broth for $5.50.

Other crowd-pleasers included the sauteed noodles ($18.75), where the rice noodles were tossed with fresh herbs like cilantro and basil alongside onions, pepper and beansprouts.

The gluten-free rice plate ($18.75) offered a comforting option with jasmine rice topped with numerous vegetables and the option of a lemongrass chicken protein.

I’ll definitely be back soon to try its popular pho noodle soup ($18) and curry and rice dishes ($18.50) — from what I’ve heard, those are must-haves.

Next time you’re in Kailua, be sure to stop by Vietnam Deli by The Ripple of Smiles. It’s more than just a place to eat — it’s an experience of warmth and hospitality that Nguyen and his team pour into every dish. Whether you’re in the mood for pho, curry or simply a spot with great vibes, Vietnam Deli is a reminder of how food can bring people together and put a smile on your face.

Vietnam Deli by The Ripple of Smiles

Address

573 Kalia Road Ste. 102, Kailua

Hours

10a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesdays – Sundays

Website

therippleofsmiles.com

Instagram

@therippleofsmileshawaii

Price: $

Parking: Numerous stalls available at Kailua Town Center.