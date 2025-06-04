Schofield soldier confesses to killing his wife
U.S. ARMY PHOTO
Dewayne Johnson:
The 28-year-old Army soldier confessed in court to killing his wife as part of a plea agreement
U.S. Army Pfc. Dewayne Johnson, a cavalry scout assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, sits with his teammates, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at Helemano Military Reservation, Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot).
COURTESY PHOTO
Mischa Johnson:
The 19-year-old wife of Dewayne Johnson was six months pregnant at the time of her death