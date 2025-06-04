Waialua: A taste of history and good old-fashioned cooking

When I tell people I live in Waialua on Oahu’s North Shore, I often get a surprised look or a, “Wow, that’s far!” It’s a 45-minute drive from town without traffic. Not too bad, right?

Waialua is a place rich in history. It is where some of our ancestors labored in the sugar plantation fields after arriving as contract workers. The mill closed in 1996, and the iconic smoke stack was torn down in 2023. What has not changed, though, is the small town feel.

Waialua is made up of old plantation homes, beachfront properties, small apartment buildings and farms. You won’t find fine dining in Waialua. Instead, you will find mom-and-pop eateries serving comfort food.

Paalaa Kai Bakery

Paalaa Kai Bakery (66-945 Kaukonahua Road) has been open since 1970. It was initially called Waialua Bakery when Sadamu Oka founded it.

“He wanted to be the only bakery here,” recalls his daughter, Patricia Oka.

Eventually, her father sold the bakery to the Sakai family of Haleiwa Super Market, and it was renamed. Patricia still works there as a baker. In fact, she created the bakery’s famous snow puffy — a flaky, layered pastry filled with cream, and topped with chocolate and powdered sugar. Messy, yes. But worth every bite.

“One simple thing, started out to make something crunchy because I like crunchy,” she says. “Whoever tried it, liked it and word of mouth passed that way, and it just kept getting more and more popular.”

Patricia credits owner Paul Sakai with helping to ensure her late father’s legacy lives on.

“Paul made that happen by doing his malasadas fundraiser with the extra ‘s’ for the Sada’s MalasSadas,” she says.

And to this day, Sada’s MalasSadas sell like hot cakes.

Paalaa Kai Bakery offers a 50% discount the hour before closing, from 5 to 6 p.m. daily.

Waialua General Store

Another popular mom-and-pop food shop is Waialua General Store (67-272 Goodale Ave.) — a hidden gem tucked near the old mill. It is known for its Filipino food, poke and grilled steak.

Many customers are regulars, but others are finding the store through social media.

Rudy and Mila Lawi-An took over the business in 2012 after buying it from a retiring neighbor. Money was tight, but the neighbor believed in the couple.

“She told us, ‘Don’t worry about money. If you guys make money then you start paying me,’” Rudy remembers.

Mila, who previously worked in restaurants, cooks all the Filipino dishes. Her menu, which changes daily, includes favorites like chicken adobo and pinakbet.

Her husband, a former meat cutter, makes the poke. Rudy says the most popular ones are named after their grandchildren — Kaarie, Kaiea Spicy, Talonizer and Sweet Areya.

“Me and my husband — we work hard,” says Mila. “We’re typical Filipinos that work hard.”

Her advice for others trying to open a food business?

“Lot of patience. You have to have lot of patience, effort and don’t give up,” she says. “Try your best. Be thankful for what you have.”

Marisa Yamane is an award-winning journalist and communications strategist with a lifelong passion for food. A proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA, Marisa has cultivated a global palate, having visited more than 50 countries across all seven continents.

Join Marisa as she explores our local communities every first and third Wednesday of the month in Crave. Follow her on Instagram (@_marisayamane).