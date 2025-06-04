Agbayani claims Gatorade baseball honor

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Saint Louis School shortstop/pitcher Bruin Agbayani was named the Gatorade Hawaii Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Agbayani, a senior, led the Crusaders to a 15-6 record and the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State Championship. He batted .365 with three home runs, 15 RBIs and 22 runs scored with a .512 on-base percentage and .730 slugging percentage. On the mound, he went 2-1 with three saves and a 1.35 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 101⁄3 innings.

Agbayani is ranked the No. 45 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 by Perfect Game and No. 127 nationally by Prep Baseball, according to a Gatorade press release.

The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.

Agbayani, who has committed to Michigan, has maintained a 3.71 GPA and volunteered as a baseball instructor for the Saint Louis intermediate team.

7 from D-II schools earn academic honors

Chaminade had five players and Hawaii Hilo placed two on the College Sports Communicators NCAA Division II Baseball Academic All-District Team, released Tuesday.

Jackson Dorn, Jake Harper, Andrew Karns, Xavier Stoker and Alex Greb made it for the Silverswords, while the Vulcans were represented by Mark Fedro and Braden Lowe.

To be recognized, student-athletes must be a sophomore both academically and athletically, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 and have played in either 90% or started 66% of their team’s contests. Pitchers must have a minimum 17 appearances or 35 innings pitched.