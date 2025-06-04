Scoreboard – June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Hawaii State Golf Association
At Poipu Bay Golf Course
Monday
U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier
68–—Tae Young Lim, David Trey Tuyo. 69-—Von Gordon, Logan Kim. 70—Sihyun Kim.
71—Teigen Brill, Tyler Loree. 72—Ishaan Shah, Joguk Jeong, Graham Morgan.
Note: Lim and Tuyo qualified for the final championship at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas on July 21-26.
U.S. Girls’ Junior Qualifying
68-—Kate Nakaoka. 70—Rinka Nakayama. 72—Jasmine Wong, Samantha Monroe. 73—Makena Yonemura. 74—Brooke Asao. 75—Yoo Seungeun, Seoah Kim, Jacey Kage, Yuetong Xin.
Note: Nakaoka and Nakayama qualified for the final championship at Atlanta
Athletic Club on July 14-19.