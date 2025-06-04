Scoreboard – June 4, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

THURSDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

GOLF

Hawaii State Golf Association

At Poipu Bay Golf Course

Monday

U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier

68–—Tae Young Lim, David Trey Tuyo. 69-—Von Gordon, Logan Kim. 70—Sihyun Kim.

71—Teigen Brill, Tyler Loree. 72—Ishaan Shah, Joguk Jeong, Graham Morgan.

Note: Lim and Tuyo qualified for the final championship at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas on July 21-26.

U.S. Girls’ Junior Qualifying

68-—Kate Nakaoka. 70—Rinka Nakayama. 72—Jasmine Wong, Samantha Monroe. 73—Makena Yonemura. 74—Brooke Asao. 75—Yoo Seungeun, Seoah Kim, Jacey Kage, Yuetong Xin.

Note: Nakaoka and Nakayama qualified for the final championship at Atlanta

Athletic Club on July 14-19.