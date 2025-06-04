Matt Elliott, a former UCLA administrator, expected to be named UH athletic director

Matt Elliott, who was key in reshaping the college football landscape, is expected to be named the University of Hawaii’s athletic director, according to people familiar with the situation.

UH president Wendy Hensel’s expected choice still needs final approval from UH’s Board of Regents.

If approved, Elliott will succeed Craig Angelos, who was terminated on Dec. 1 after 18 months as UH’s sports leader. Lois Manin, UH’s associate athletic director for internal operations and senior woman administrator, has been serving as acting athletic director.

Unlike Angelos, who had an at-will agreement with then-UH president David Lassner, Elliott will receive a multi-year contract. According to a source, Elliott also will be allowed to hire his own staff.

As UCLA’s chief strategy officer, Elliott spearheaded UCLA’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Nine other schools also departed what was once the most prestigious league in the West, leading to further growth of power conferences and battles to restock the Pac-12.

“Every decision or idea about UCLA’s move to the Big Ten has run through Matt Elliott,” the New York Times wrote in a story that first appeared on July 30, 2023, and was updated on April 6, 2024. Elliott, who was an administrator with UCLA for 13 years, implemented several improvements to the Bruins’ meal plans and accommodations.

Most recently, Elliott has served as senior policy director at Hawaii Community Foundation. The non-profit organization has been instrumental in working with the Maui Strong Fund.

He also was a law clerk for the late U.S. District Judge Alan Kay.

A search firm, search committee and select consultants recommended three finalists: Elliott; George Killebrew, a Punahou School graduate who is the chief revenue officer of the United Pickleball Association and former executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the Dallas Mavericks; and UC Riverside athletic director Wesley Mallette. The three finalists had in-person interviews with UH president Wendy Hensel, and met with community leaders, including Gov. Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.