Kilauea’s ‘episode 24’ ends abruptly this morning

Episode 24 of the ongoing Halemaumau eruption at Kilauea volcano ended abruptly early this morning, following just hours of activity that had been confined to the southern floor of the caldera.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the episode halted at 4:28 a.m., when the last of two active vents — the southern one — ceased emitting lava. The north vent had stopped about 20 minutes earlier. No lava was seen exiting the crater afterward, though surface flows may remain faintly incandescent for the next few days as they cool and solidify.

The episode was accompanied by about 13 microradians of deflation recorded by the Uēkahuna tiltmeter. A rapid switch back to inflation and a decrease in seismic tremor marked the episode’s end.

This was the 24th eruptive episode in the summit eruption sequence that began on Dec. 23, 2024. Most episodes have lasted less than 24 hours and are typically followed by pauses of several days or more.

Kilauea’s alert level remains at watch and the aviation color code at orange, meaning an eruption is underway that poses limited hazards, including no or minor volcanic-ash emissions.. All recent activity has remained within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

No changes have been detected along Kilauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, officials said.

Hazards from this eruptive episode include elevated sulfur dioxide gas emissions, which can contribute to vog — a volcanic smog that affects air quality, particularly downwind of the summit. Volcanic fragments like Pele’s hair, strands of glassy lava, can irritate skin and eyes if handled or inhaled.

The USGS said that despite the end of visible activity, molten lava may remain mobile within the crater’s surface flows. Officials urged residents and park visitors to stay clear of closed areas around Halemaumau, which remain hazardous due to unstable crater walls, rockfalls and ground cracking.