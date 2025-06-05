Column: Hawaii needs world-class, independent cancer center

Cancer touches every one of us. In Hawaii, nearly 70,000 people are living with cancer, and each year, 2,300 families lose a loved one to this disease. For decades, our state has had a source of hope and healing: the University of Hawaii Cancer Center.

The UH Cancer Center is not just a building — it is a lifeline. It is one of only 73 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers in the nation, and the only one in the Pacific. This makes it one of the top 4% of cancer centers in the United States. Even more importantly, it is the only one with a deep and unwavering focus on the unique cancer disparities faced by Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. The center exists to serve all of us.

During the last legislative session, a bill was introduced in the Senate but was deferred because UH President Wendy Hensel agreed to review the current operational and financial status of the UH’s Kakaako campus. In this context, discussions have arisen about an administrative restructuring of the UH Cancer Center, including a potential “merger” with the John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM). While details of this “merger” remain unclear, one thing is crystal clear: preserving the UH Cancer Center’s autonomy and independence is essential to its continued success.

Its independence is not just symbolic — it is fundamental. Maintaining autonomy is a key requirement for the center’s NCI designation, which brings millions of federal research dollars, access to clinical trials, and opportunities for innovative treatments to Hawaii. Autonomy is what allows the center to meet rigorous national standards for governance, scientific leadership and community-focused research. Without that independence, its ability to serve the people of Hawaii could be seriously compromised.

Our support is deeply rooted in personal experience and lived stories from our community.

Mari Martin was just 4 years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. She was treated locally in a UH Cancer Center-affiliated clinical trial and is now a healthy mother and successful professional.

Adelia Dung, the mother of Alana Dung, knows the pain of losing a child to cancer. Her journey inspired a lifelong commitment to improving access to early-phase clinical trials in Hawaii, so families don’t have to leave home for life-saving care. She continues to support the center’s mission because she knows it is the only way to bring the latest treatments to our islands.

Peter Hirano’s wife, Susan, passed away just weeks ago after battling Stage 4 breast cancer. Even in her final days, Susan was a passionate patient advocate for the center. She founded the Susan C. Hirano Cancer C.A.R.E. (Community, Awareness, Research, and Emotional Wellness) patient program to ensure others would receive the support and care they need — right here in our state.

Dr. Claire Ku‘uileilani Hughes, now 88 years old, has been an advocate with UH Cancer Center for the last 35 years. A former chief with the nutrition branch of the state Department of Health, Claire now serves on the center’s Native Hawaiian Advisory Board and is a strong proponent of regular screenings so that Native Hawaiians are diagnosed and treated early to ensure better outcomes.

These are not isolated stories. They are a reflection of what the UH Cancer Center means to our community. It is science with a soul. It is research that saves lives. It is a place that listens to patients, partners with families, and commits to innovation rooted in compassion.

In its most recent federal review, the UH Cancer Center received the highest score in its 50-year history. It was celebrated for its research excellence, community engagement and vision. That achievement was made possible because of its independent leadership and singular focus on cancer.

A restructuring that weakens that independence, no matter how it is defined, would risk losing our NCI designation, our funding and our ability to run critical clinical trials. It would divert attention from the center’s core mission.

We urge the UH leadership and Board of Regents to protect the autonomy of the UH Cancer Center. Ensure its independence. Strengthen its foundation so that it can continue to grow and serve future generations.

Mari Martin, Peter Hirano and Dr. Claire Ku‘uleilani Hughes are supporters of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center; this was co-signed by Adelia Chung, who is a board member of Friends of the UH Cancer Center.