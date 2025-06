The Waiola Church and Lahaina Hongwanji Mission on Maui are engulfed in flames on Aug. 8, 2023. While many say climate change is fueling more disaster risks, the letter writer below is among skeptics of a “green tax.”

Fact or fiction? To say that the Lahaina fires were the result of climate change is the governor attempting to deflect from taking responsibility for lack of preparedness of state and local agencies.

Lack of having an evacuation plan, not keeping surrounding underbrush controlled and ensuring the electric company didn’t have antiquated equipment are the real causes of the fires, not climate change.

The goal of the new “green tax” to mitigate climate change is absurd. How exactly does the governor plan to reduce sea levels, hurricanes and beach erosion — and how exactly is one to measure the effectiveness of such actions? The answer is that you can’t.

The fact that the revenue from the tax will be put into the general fund also contributes to lack of accountability. I believe the entire narrative is twofold: deflect and add more revenue by taxing. It’s that simple.

Paul Slowik

Kahului

