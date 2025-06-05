Letter: Invest on issues to fight criminality, not superjail

I am begging our governor to veto House Bill 300’s $30 million budget line item to fund the so-called “superjail.” There is nothing “super” about it. We could use that money for so many other “super” things other than this ridiculous item.

Building a bigger jail absolutely will not solve anything. We are not addressing the root causes in what causes people to end up arrested. Are we not tired of warehousing our people, only to release them without anything and in essence back at Square One again?

I have worked on this problem in many different capacities for 20-plus years, and nothing changes. Especially in these challenging times of funding uncertainties, this “superjail” is definitely not a good thing for our people.

Let’s start by beefing up our services, and really start to help our people who are suffering — not further warehousing them and causing them to spiral deeper into an abyss of no return.

Stacia Over

Nuuanu

