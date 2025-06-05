Letter: Staff shortages, burnout plague both CWS, HPD

The June 2 article, “HPD vacancy task force under Council scrutiny,” made me both angry and jealous. Angry because for over three decades, I worked long and hard hours for Child Welfare Services (CWS), in tandem with law enforcement. The police were our colleagues and friends. I can’t tell you how many times people told us they couldn’t be paid enough to do the jobs we were doing. In many situations it was damned if you do, damned if you didn’t — and God forbid if your case hit the media.

Recruitment and retention were chronic problems. I was on many task forces for both issues, which still remain unresolved. CWS was, and still is, very short-staffed.

So in a way, I am jealous of the article because it would be great if there was as much attention paid to why CWS has such a hard time recruiting and retaining workers. It’s not just the money, nor the long hours and sad situations. It may be that, though CWS and HPD believe in their missions, it is not a job for everyone.

The hard work takes its toll, and without proper training and community and administration support, experienced workers tend not to stay to mentor the newer workers. And the next thing you know, the public is questioning where CWS was when another child has died.

Hinda Diamond

Palolo Valley

