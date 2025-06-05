Letter: U.S. House’s budget bill contrary to public polls

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

According to a Pew poll, 78% say the president should obey federal court rulings, and 88% (including 82% of Republicans) say he should obey the Supreme Court. Yet in the recent budget bill, the U.S. House majority party voted unanimously to make it practically impossible for federal courts to hold him in contempt, and to allow him to ignore Supreme Court rulings indefinitely.

In a Hill/Hart Research poll, 71% of Donald Trump voters and 82% of all voters opposed cutting Medicaid, and 70% opposed cutting health care in order to give tax cuts for the wealthy. Yet that trade-off is central to the House’s bill.

The bill also prohibits any state law monitoring or regulating AI for the next 10 years. Thirty-one states, concerned about AI’s potential for manipulation or disinformation, have already passed such laws or resolutions.

Who or what does our U.S. House of Representatives actually represent?

Sue Cowing

Niu Valley

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter