Off the news: Weathering storm of vacancies, cuts

Nearly 600 employees have separated from the National Weather Service (NWS) since the Trump administration began hacking away at the federal workforce — and it turns out that’s too many.

Amidst warnings that the vacancies were causing “degraded operations,” the NWS has announced that “a targeted number” of jobs — 126, according to the NWS employees’ union — would soon become available.

Among the positions to be filled: meteorologists, hydrologists, physical scientists and electronics techs.