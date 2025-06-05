Off the news: Weathering storm of vacancies, cuts

Thursday, June 5, 2025
Nearly 600 employees have separated from the National Weather Service (NWS) since the Trump administration began hacking away at the federal workforce — and it turns out that’s too many.
Amidst warnings that the vacancies were causing “degraded operations,” the NWS has announced that “a targeted number” of jobs — 126, according to the NWS employees’ union — would soon become available.
Among the positions to be filled: meteorologists, hydrologists, physical scientists and electronics techs.