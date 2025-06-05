Editorial: Next HPD chief has big to-do list

With a heavy heart and to avoid distracting from the HPD’s important work, I will be retiring at the end of this month,” Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan stated, in a release issued Monday. The chief will leave the Honolulu Police Department on June 30, after just over three years on the job.

For those who’ve been following city business, the announcement was no surprise. Criticism of the chief has been building — over poor progress in filling a burgeoning number of vacancies at HPD, even as the police budget has grown, and over HPD’s related failure to increase police presence on the Waianae Coast, where anxiety is high following a months-long string of violent crime, including a fatal shooting in Makaha last week.

In March, City Councilmember Andria Tupola, whose district stretches along the Waianae Coast, announced that with 455 HPD officer vacancies on the books, she would ask for Logan’s resignation if positions weren’t filled by this summer to bring that number below 400. Tellingly, the police union backed Tupola, faulting Logan for a lack of urgency and insufficient planning.

HPD vacancies have “surged” by more than 40% since 2021, when Logan took over, leaving about 1 in 5 police officer positions unfilled, affecting response times, complicating patrol assignments and overburdening detectives’ caseloads, the union says.

So that’s clearly Job One for the next chief: to urgently develop an actionable plan to lessen the shortage of qualified officers. The public has waited far too long.

Many residents also are frustrated that HPD isn’t using unspent money to pump up recruiting or pay more overtime, filling gaps. Meanwhile, the police union is complaining of burnout and falling morale.

Additionally, the mayor, the media and the Honolulu Police Commission have faulted the chief for falling short on transparency and communication, needlessly hampering public trust.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi made it clear that he urged Logan to leave — telling the Star-Advertiser that he is accountable for the state of the department and so had “a candid conversation” with Logan over past weeks, during which they came to agreement that Logan should go. And Blangiardi is now pressing for a City Charter amendment to transfer hiring and firing power to the mayor from the Police Commission — a shift that would clarify responsibility for the chief’s performance, but also risks politicizing the job. Still, the time is ripe to find better ways, given that Honolulu will be seeking its fourth police chief in eight years.

Problems must be addressed, and resolved. Logan’s successor must have the vision, competence and confidence to navigate sometimes-conflicting expectations of the mayor, Police Commission, police union and the public.

The incoming chief must have the will and agility to adapt quickly and strategically to changing needs, along with the leadership skill to motivate officers. The power in creative alliances and community outreach also can’t be overlooked; indeed, creative solutions will be required, as will the fortitude to break through resistance to change. For one: HPD’s pay scales and policies on overtime and extra shifts must be calibrated to meet community needs while officer shortages persist, while also satisfying officers’ concerns — no easy task.

City Council Chair Tommy Waters’ Bill 46, which calls on HPD to improve its methods of sharing information with the news media and public, is another step in the right direction. Among other provisions, it restores media access to dispatch radio communications, which HPD shamefully cut off in 2021.

As Waters rightly stated, “transparency and trust are essential” for effective policing. Open communication with the public and clear measures of accountability are required as another major HPD transition commences — and it’s nonnegotiable.