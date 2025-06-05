Off the news: Ball python snakes its way into home

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

When is a toy snake not a toy snake? When it’s a live, 3-1/2-foot ball python, of course.

That’s what a Kaimuki homeowner discovered Sunday, when what he initially thought to be a toy snake began to move. A call to 911 brought out state Department of Agriculture Plant Quarantine staffers, who captured the creature using snake tongs. They suspect the nonvenomous python was someone’s escaped pet.

But remember: Snakes are illegal to own in Hawaii, and possessing illegal animals is a Class C felony. Anyone with information about illegal or invasive species can call the state’s hotline at 643-PEST (7378).