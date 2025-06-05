Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Earnings of child actors protected by Hawaii law

By Talia Sibilla tsabilla@staradvertiser.com

Today Updated 11:29 p.m.

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo in Disney’s live-­action movie “Lilo and Stitch,” posed with Gov. Josh Green in his private office. Above, the two smiled for a selfie.
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo in Disney’s live-­action movie “Lilo and Stitch,” posed with Gov. Josh Green in his private office.
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR Rep. Mike Lee, left, Brittney Kealoha with daughter Maia Kealoha, Gov. Josh Green and executive director of SAG-AFTRA Hawaii Mericia Palma Elmore gathered at the state Capitol.
