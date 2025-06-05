Former Kona teacher guilty of sexually assaulting minor

A former Konawaena Middle School teacher has been convicted of continuous sexual assault of a minor younger than 14 and attempted first-degree sexual assault.

John Lee Franks, also known as John Pryor, 47, of Ocean View was found guilty last week of the charges, both Class A felonies, after a bench trial in February before Third Circuit Chief Judge Wendy DeWeese in Kona.

According to court documents, Franks on Nov. 9, 2021, and Feb. 10-14, 2022, engaged in “sexual penetration” with a minor girl born in 2009.

DeWeese on Thursday issued her findings of facts and conclusions of law.

Franks is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 18. He faces a possible 20-year prison term on each charge.

He is free on $50,000 bail he posted following his initial arraignment in March 2022.

Franks, on Oct. 10, 2023, entered a change of plea, pleading no contest to a lesser-included charge of third-degree sexual assault, based on an offer by prosecutors. The charges of first-degree sexual assault and continuous sexual assault of a minor were dropped at that time because of the plea deal.

Franks had a sentencing date of Dec. 29, 2023, and faced a maximum five-year prison term. However, he withdrew his no-contest plea earlier in December 2023, setting up February’s bench trial.

Franks most recently worked as a student serv­ices coordinator at Konawaena Middle School. He was first employed with the department in 2008 as a special education teacher.

According to the state Department of Education, the offenses didn’t occur on a public school campus.

DOE spokesman Derek Inoshita told West Hawaii Today in October 2023 that Franks was no longer a DOE employee, having left the department in January 2023. Citing employee privacy laws, Inoshita could not comment on why Franks left the department.