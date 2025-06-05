Grand jury indicts 3 men, boy in deadly Makaha shooting

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

An Oahu grand jury indicted three men Wednesday in a May 28 Makaha shooting that left 19-year-old Marcus Araneta dead and four people injured.

The 38-page, 19-count indictment charges Olsen Burrows Fonoimoana, 20, Matthew Moon, 20, and Styren Stevens, 19, with first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree murder, terroristic threatening and firearm charges.

They are being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

A 17-year-old boy also was charged in Family Court, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. Court documents identify him by the initials “J.S.”

On May 28, at about 9 p.m., Araneta, Kaneala Afong Pontes Aliavanu, 21, Talan Dekneef Perez, 19, and Khyzen Kunewa Gualdarama, 19, were drinking at Aliavanu’s home at 84-923 Lahaina St., court documents say.

Five males approached the group, which police said was in the yard.

They included Moon, Burrows Fonoimoana and J.S., “who brandished a firearm and shot one round at the group of Araneta, Perez, (Aliavanu) and (Gualdarama), while yelling, ‘SB you ready to die boys?’”

Prosecutors allege the incident was gang-related, saying Shark Boys (SB) is a gang name.

Araneta, Perez, Aliavanu and Gualdarama tried to retreat into the house, but the front door was locked, the court documents say.

Moon, Burrows Fonoimoana and J.S. cocked their handguns as they were 3 to 5 feet away from the victims, and pointed their guns, asking again if the members of the group were ready to die.

Perez pulled a revolver from the waistband of Araneta’s pants and fired once as he was running into the front door of the house.

Moon, J.S. and Burrows Fonoimoana fired several times at the victims as they ran into the house, hitting Araneta, Aliavanu, Perez and Rose Taetuna, 39. Taetuna was sitting in the living room.

Araneta was fatally shot in the chest. Aliavanu received a superficial wound to his lower extremity. The others were also shot in their lower extremities.

Stevens, one of the suspects, was shot in the back of the leg either by Moon, Burrows Fonomoia or J.S., who fled the scene, the court documents say.

Police said this was accidental.

Stevens ran to a house on Lahaina Street, where he awaited help from Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in a written statement: “We want to commend the work of the officers and detectives of the Honolulu Police Department that resulted in charges being brought in a swift manner.

“We are committed to ensuring justice in this case, and holding those responsible accountable,” he said.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Mesa is handling prosecution of the case.