HPD interim chief appointment on hold
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Commissioners, from left, Doug Chinn, Anne Botticelli, Elizabeth Char, Jeannine Souki, Laurie Foster and Kenneth Silva, listened to testimony from former HPD officer Alex Garcia during Wednesday’s meeting.
COURTESY PHOTO
Ben Moszkowicz:
The Hawaii Police Department chief will remain in his post while his application to become HPD interim chief is considered
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan spoke Wednesday during a Honolulu Police Commission meeting. Logan presented his chief’s report to the commission but did not address his upcoming retirement.