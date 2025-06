The court martial of Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson, a 28-year-old Schofield Barracks soldier who is pleading guilty to killing and dismembering his pregnant 19-year-old wife Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, continued Wednesday as both the defense and prosecution made their cases to the presiding military judge, Col. Rebecca Farrell.

As part of the plea deal, Dewayne Johnson agreed to provide evidence to investigators, telling them how he disposed of the body, in return for a reduced sentence. He’s charged with voluntary manslaughter, causing the death of an unborn child, making false statements and obstruction of justice. But though Farrell accepted the plea on Tuesday, she still has discretion over sentencing. Under the plea agreement, Johnson faces 18 to 23 years in prison.

During the hearing, family members of both Dewayne Johnson and Mischa Johnson testified, as did investigators and soldiers that were in Dewayne Johnson’s chain of command. Among new details that emerged was that not long after killing his wife, Dewayne Johnson began dating other women and even took videos of himself having sex with one of them in the bedroom where he killed his wife with a machete on the night of July 12.

In court the previous day, he had described in graphic detail how he dismembered her body with a chain saw and disposed of her remains in a dumpster that was bound for an incinerator, as well as admitting he had impersonated her with her phone before reporting her missing on Aug. 1 and tried to convince her family and Army investigators that she had run away and possibly killed herself.

Mischa Johnson was born and raised on Oahu in Ewa Beach, where she had a large extended family. Her older sister Mariana Tapiz described her as the “backbone” of the family, constantly volunteering to help watch children — who knew her affectionately as “Auntie Mimi” — and help her grandmother. She said that “whenever you could interact with Mischa, everything was always better after.”

Her mother, Frances Tapiz, said her daughter was always checking up on her and cried as she told the court that during a hospital visit in 2023 Mischa Johnson “was the only one who visited me.” She also recalled meeting Dewayne Johnson in September 2023 and said that the family “received him with a lot of openness” and that when he was with her daughter “there was a glow on Mischa’s face” and she quickly came to see him as a son.

Frances Tapiz last saw her daughter alive while shopping at Costco on July 11. She recalled that later that month, she texted her daughter and received a response that began with “I’m still not over everything you put me through.” She said she was heartbroken, believing that her daughter was angry with her. She would later learn that the text had actually been sent by Dewayne Johnson.

After Dewayne Johnson filed the missing persons report, Frances Tapiz was worried sick about her daughter, but also worried about her son-in-law. She and other relatives testified about how they sent messages of support to Dewayne Johnson, who assured them he was working to find her.

The Army launched a massive search to find her, with members of Dewayne Johnson’s unit sweeping jungles and training areas around the base. Agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Division made it their top priority. The FBI and Honolulu Police Department pitched in, as did military families and local families volunteering across the island. Drones scanned the region and soldiers and agents deployed K9 units.

“It felt like the entire island was looking for Mischa,” testified Army CID Special Agent Emilia McDonah. She was part of a team of 25 agents that searched around the clock. CID brought agents from the mainland to help the Hawaii office. McDonah said that when agents went home it was only to sleep and that they barely saw their families.

“All the other cases we had kind of fell by the wayside to find Mischa,” she said.

McDonah said that Dewayne Johnson suggested to her that his wife may have overdosed on pills and showed her doctored videos of her in distress. The agent also described how he participated in searches, playing a leadership role and playing the role of the distraught husband. She said she checked in on him regularly to make sure he was doing OK.

But even during the search, some were beginning to grow suspicious. On Aug. 3, his company First Sgt. Wilson Rodriguez recalled that Dewayne Johnson texted him asking if his wife was part of his life insurance policy.

Lt. Col. James Lucas, his squadron commander, described how the unit rallied to support a fellow soldier and look for his wife. As time went on, they began to accept that what they were looking for was a body, making the mood solemn. But he said morale nose dived when Dewayne Johnson was taken into custody and fellow soldiers began to learn about his lies. Lucas said it “eroded trust” in the unit after days of supporting him.

Mischa Johnson’s legal team called several of his relatives to testify over speaker phone from Maryland. They described Dewayne Johnson, who they know as “DJ,” as a man seeking repentance and trying to better himself.

His father, Dewayne Johnson Sr., a retired electrician, said theirs is a very “faith based” family and said that his son grew up as a devout Christian. He said that while he was “hurt” by what his son did, he was proud of him for “being a man” by confessing and accepting whatever punishment the court gives him.

His younger brother, Devon Johnson, said that “growing up he was the regular big brother, always giving advice, always looking out.” He recalled the two of them being deeply involved in volunteer work through religious organizations growing up, and that as an adult he has been a supportive uncle to nieces and nephews.

Devon Johnson said of his brother, “I know he has potential to be a better person and he’s already started in going to Bible studies and therapy” and told Mischa Johnson’s family “from the bottom of my soul I’m sorry for what happened” and that he hoped that some day they can forgive him.

When Dewayne Johnson took the stand to offer a statement, he sobbed as he told the court, “I hate myself for what I did every day … I’ll carry the weight of this shame every day, as I should.” He said that “I took away the most important lives in my life, and in so doing I shattered so many other lives,” and told his wife’s family “I betrayed you in the most devastating way.”

He said that in destroying her remains he robbed the family of the chance for a proper burial and said “my wife didn’t deserve that, she’s not trash”

He directly addressed the people of Hawaii, recalling how the community greeted him with aloha when he arrived and that complete strangers came forward to help find Mischa and said that “I repaid that generosity with deceit, I wasted that trust.” He also said that he shamed his comrades in his unit and their families, saying “you all stood by me, you believed in me.”

He said that he will accept whatever sentence Farrell gives him, telling the court “I know that it’s the smallest measure of accountability I can give for what I’ve taken.”

After his tearful statement, the prosecution called Army CID Agent Chelsea Banks to testify. After Dewayne Johnson was detained, she searched his phone and social media. She testified that she found that he was a user of BLK, a mobile app for Black singles. When agents looked through his account they found that not long after murdering his wife, he was already messaging several young women and going on dates in July.

Banks testified investigators found pictures of him with one particular woman going to the beach and with his arm around her waist and eventually found multiple videos of them “performing sexual acts on each other” in the bedroom where he’d killed his wife.

In closing statements, prosecuting attorney Lt. Col. Nicholas Hurd said that after Dewayne Johnson lodged a machete in his wife’s skull, “as he went down the stairs, he thought of himself and only himself” and that “he tried to make it look like (Mischa Johnson) never existed, so he could move on with his life.”

Hurd argued that while he ultimately agreed to provide information that will help give the family closure as part of the plea deal, he deserves the maximum sentence.

But defense attorney Lt. Col. Todd Chard said that while the crime was horrible and the prosecution laid out an emotionally moving narrative, that “these emotional facts cannot overwhelm the court.”

Chard argued that the killing was the result of escalating problems in the couple’s marriage and that Dewayne Johnson “desperately tried to conceal his single moment of rage.” He said that the justice system “is not purely punitive” and asked Farrell to take into account Dewayne Johnson’s active pursuit of therapy and his stated embrace of Christianity while he has been in custody and to “allow him to return to society as early as the plea allows”

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. today.