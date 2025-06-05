Hawaii Hilo, HPU share Challenge title

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii Hilo and Hawaii Pacific were named co-champions of the PacWest Hawaii Challenge, a competition comprised of 10 sports that all three of the state’s NCAA Division II schools participate in.

The Vulcans and Sharks earned 23 points to finish in the first tie since the Challenge started in 2015-16. Chaminade finished with 18.

HPU had top finishes in men’s soccer, both men’s and women’s basketball, women’s tennis and baseball, while Hawaii Hilo finished tops in women’s soccer, women’s basketball, men’s golf and softball. First-place finishes among the three schools are three points, runners-up two and third place one.