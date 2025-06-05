Scoreboard – June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025
Today
•
Updated
11:01 p.m.
CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Sunday
USFL Conference Finals
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions,
9 a.m. (KITV)
XFL Conference Finals
DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks,
noon (KHON)
Saturday, June 14
UFL Championship
At St. Louis
Michigan Panthers/Birmingham Stallions
winner vs. DC Defenders/St. Louis
Battlehawks, 2 p.m. (KITV)
2025 HAWAII SCHEDULE
Aug. 23 – vs. Stanford
Aug. 30 – at Arizona
Sept. 6 – vs. Sam Houston
Sept. 13 – vs. Portland State
Sept. 20 – vs. Fresno State*
Sept. 27 – at Air Force*
Oct. 11 – vs. Utah State*
Oct. 18 – at Colorado State*
Nov. 1 – at San Jose State*
Nov. 8 – vs. San Diego State*
Nov. 22 – at UNLV*
Nov. 29 – vs. Wyoming*
Home games at Clarence T.C. Ching
Complex
*—Mountain West game
SOFTBALL
Women’s College
World Series
At Oklahoma City
Finals
(Best-of-3)
Wednesday
Game 1: Texas 2, Texas Tech 1
Texas Tech 000 010 0 — 1 3 0
Texas 000 002 0 — 2 4 4
W-—Teagan Kavan. L—NiJaree Canady.
Leading hitters–—Texas: Reese Atwood
2 RBIs. Texas Tech: Mihyia Davis 2-2.
Today
Game 2: Texas vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
(ESPN)
Friday
Game 3 (if necessary): Texas Tech vs.
Texas 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Makua Alii
Wednesday
Ho’o Ikaika 21, Sons Of Hawaii 6
Makules 11, Yankees 70’s 1
Kanaks 20, Hui Ohana 7
Fat Katz 28, Zen 12
Aikane 17, Sportsmen 9
P.H. Shipyard 22, Kool Katz 5
Bad Company 8, Golden Eagles 7
Go Deep 22, Praise The Lord 12
Yankees 24, Na Pueo 8
Waipio 6, Na Kahuna 5
Action 23, Islanders 12
Lokahi 16, Firehouse 9