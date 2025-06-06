Honolulu Star-Advertiser

High surf advisory issued for Hawaii south shores Saturday

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A high surf advisory is in effect for all Hawaiian southern shores starting Saturday morning. Shown here, surfers enjoy high surf at Kewalo’s on Oahu.

A high surf advisory has been issued for the south shores of all Hawaiian islands, effective Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said a moderate, south-to-southwest swell will bring advisory level surf to south shores from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Surf started building on south shores today, and is expected to reach 7 to 10 feet Saturday, forecasters said.

Officials warned of strong, breaking waves, and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous along south shores.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” the advisory said. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

