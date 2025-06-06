High surf advisory issued for Hawaii south shores Saturday

A high surf advisory has been issued for the south shores of all Hawaiian islands, effective Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said a moderate, south-to-southwest swell will bring advisory level surf to south shores from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Surf started building on south shores today, and is expected to reach 7 to 10 feet Saturday, forecasters said.

Officials warned of strong, breaking waves, and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous along south shores.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” the advisory said. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”