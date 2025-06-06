Honolulu police investigate alleged child abuse after viral video

Honolulu police said they have opened an investigation into a case of alleged child abuse after a video went viral on social media.

On Thursday evening, a witness scrolling through Instagram saw a post of a woman allegedly assaulting a girl. The witness was able to identify the woman and child and called 911.

The Honolulu Police Department said today that officers have identified a 34-year-old woman as the child’s mother, and taken her two children – an 11-year-old, autistic girl and a 3-year-old boy — into police custody and transferred them to Child Welfare Services.

The viral post, shared on @hhnewz, asked, “What would you do in this situation if you saw this??” as a woman seated in a car at Kapolei Commons appears to yank the child by her hair so that she falls onto her knees on the pavement in a parking lot, in front of an open car door.

HPD’s strategic enforcement detail located the mother, along with the child and her brother, at about 10 a.m. today in the Kapolei area.

Police said the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Domestic Violence Section, have been notified, and are working to pursue charges against the mother.

No arrests have been made, pending the ongoing investigation.

“The Honolulu Police Department takes abuse allegations seriously and urges the public to report incidents by calling 911 or visiting any police station, open 24/7,” HPD officials said in a social media post.