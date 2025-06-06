Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Motorcyclist dies after early-morning crash on Pali Highway

A 23-year-old man died early this morning after crashing his motorcycle on Pali Highway near Nuuanu Pali Drive, Honolulu police said.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, the man was traveling east and speeding around 2:24 a.m. when he lost control and struck a concrete curb. He was ejected onto the roadway and taken in critical condition to a trauma center, where he later died.

Police said the man was wearing a helmet. Speed appears to be a factor, but it is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were involved.

The crash marks Oahu’s 31st traffic fatality of the year — more than double the 14 recorded at the same time in 2024. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

