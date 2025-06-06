Honolulu police officers injured in Makiki assault

Two Honolulu Police Department officers were treated at a hospital Thursday night after a 25-year-old man allegedly attacked them in Makiki at about 6:26 p.m.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man “acting erratically” near Piikoi and South King streets, according to an HPD social media post. Officers saw the man armed with a knife.

The man tried to run away from police and “entered the roadway,” according to HPD.

“During the initial response, the 25-year-old male assaulted two officers. He was arrested for two counts of Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer in the First Degree. Both officers were taken to the hospital for treatment,” the HPD statement said. ”The investigation is ongoing.”

A 40-year-old officer and a 39-year-old officer were injured in the assault.

”No weapons were involved during the assault. The officers were treated and released,” HPD spokesperson Alina Lee told the Star-Advertiser.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Josiah Irving Smith, 25, was arrested at 1012 Piikoi St. on suspicion of assaulting the officers.

Smith was arrested in May for suspicion of harassment and, in a separate case, for misdemeanor theft after allegedly stealing from a 7-Eleven. He received six months probation for the harassment offense.