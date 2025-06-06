Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Honolulu police officers injured in Makiki assault

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 12:27 p.m.

Two Honolulu Police Department officers were treated at a hospital Thursday night after a 25-year-old man allegedly attacked them in Makiki at about 6:26 p.m.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man “acting erratically” near Piikoi and South King streets, according to an HPD social media post. Officers saw the man armed with a knife.

The man tried to run away from police and “entered the roadway,” according to HPD.

“During the initial response, the 25-year-old male assaulted two officers. He was arrested for two counts of Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer in the First Degree. Both officers were taken to the hospital for treatment,” the HPD statement said. ”The investigation is ongoing.”

A 40-year-old officer and a 39-year-old officer were injured in the assault.

”No weapons were involved during the assault. The officers were treated and released,” HPD spokesperson Alina Lee told the Star-Advertiser.

Josiah Irving Smith, 25, was arrested at 1012 Piikoi St. on suspicion of assaulting the officers.

Smith was arrested in May for suspicion of harassment and, in a separate case, for misdemeanor theft after allegedly stealing from a 7-Eleven. He received six months probation for the harassment offense.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the officers were hurt in a knife attack. HPD subsequently clarified that the weapon was not used in the attack.
