Woman, 80, seriously hurt after being hit by moped in Chinatown

An 80-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a moped in Chinatown this afternoon, authorities said.

At about 2 p.m., the woman was struck by a moped “involved in an officer-initiated traffic stop,” according to a Honolulu Police Department social media post.

Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded to the scene at Maunakea and North Hotel streets, and treated an 80-year-old woman, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.