Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, June 6, 2025 84° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Woman, 80, seriously hurt after being hit by moped in Chinatown

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

An 80-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a moped in Chinatown this afternoon, authorities said.

At about 2 p.m., the woman was struck by a moped “involved in an officer-initiated traffic stop,” according to a Honolulu Police Department social media post.

Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded to the scene at Maunakea and North Hotel streets, and treated an 80-year-old woman, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

See more:Traffic

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide