How did you come to lead advocacy for Hawaii families in crisis?

I had a dream of being a lawyer in my hometown, Waipahu, so a few years after becoming an attorney, I set up a solo practice in family law and began to represent survivors of domestic violence, children and parents in child welfare cases, and family members. Since then, I have been blessed to participate in program design and implementation.

I helped to bring the Kids First program to Honolulu for divorcing parents, and I am co-founder of EPIC ‘Ohana, a nonprofit serving children and families in the child welfare system. Altogether, that is more than 40 years working in various aspects of child welfare, as an attorney, judiciary employee and executive director of a nonprofit.

The Malama Ohana Working Group, which you co-chaired, created a vision and guiding principles for a transformed, community-centered child welfare system: restorative, rather than bureaucratic. Could you describe this vision?

The Malama ‘Ohana Working Group was charged with developing recommendations to improve the child welfare system by listening to community members and those with lived experience. Our core recommendation is shared kuleana, responsibility, for our children’s safety and well-being.

At one end of that shared kuleana is the government office called Child Welfare Services and other offices involved when there is abuse and neglect, including the Judiciary, the Attorney General’s Office, and the departments of Health and Education. These offices must assume kuleana for protection and care with integrity, accountability, collaboration and compassion.

At the other end of the kuleana is all of us, together. We have a child welfare SYSTEM, but what we need is a system of helping and healing, reflecting Hawaii’s values of aloha and ohana and cherishing all children.

The working group’s report (owr.hawaii.gov/reports) recommends support for families as a central element. What are the “universal family supports” recommended?

You cannot work in this field for long before the tragedies of intergenerational trauma become obvious. Many families that we serve struggle with addiction, poverty, intimate partner violence and mental health issues. Lack of child care, food and housing instability make all of these issues so much worse, and families may find themselves in an unforgiving downward spiral.

Food, shelter, child care and other critically needed services and treatment can help prevent child abuse and neglect. Providing these can seem impossible, especially with federal uncertainties, but when we spoke with community members, we learned of many valuable and effective community-based services that are often overlooked or undersupported.

The key is to establish connections that help people navigate to the services they need. If we can prevent adverse childhood experiences, we can save money, resources and lives. It makes no sense to wait until families are in crisis to intervene.

The working group’s report informed House Bill 1079, requiring a “trauma-informed” approach to child and family services. What is the value of this approach?

Trauma-informed care at an individual or organizational level is based on the principles of safety, trustworthiness and transparency, peer support and collaboration, empowerment and humility. Accountability and recognition of biases are essential pieces — being “trauma informed” does not give those who have experienced trauma a “pass.”

Gov. Josh Green’s declaration that Hawaii will become a trauma- informed state sets the stage for a commitment to the strength, health and resilience of Hawaii’s people. Our report recommends that this commitment be made to children and families.

Gov. Green’s health-informed viewpoint and the establishment of an Office of Wellness and Resilience seemingly create possibility for real change, as prescribed by Malama Ohana. As co-chair Venus Rosete-Medeiros has commented, however, “the systems that operate today … have been the same since the overthrow.” What’s the possibility for real change? What do we lose by failing to evolve?

Real change requires that leaders acknowledge the need, and bring those with lived experience and community members to the table. Resources must be committed to design and execute a plan that brings these recommendations to fruition, with oversight and accountability. If this does not happen, then our work was an exercise in futility. However, the current system is not working; it sometimes harms children and families. To not face up to that urgent reality would be unconscionable.