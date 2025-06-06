Letter: Don’t discriminate against LGBTQ troops

Is it legal to discriminate LGBTQ people from serving in the military? This president wants the transgenders out of the military. Hypothetically, if the president makes it happen and if there is ever a need to draft citizens into the military for war or whatever reason, then transgenders cannot be drafted.

Other members of the LGBTQ community would be to apply for “4F” exemptions from serving their country since they are not “normal,” in eyes of our current president, and shouldn’t be in the military.

I am not from the LGBTQ community, but I respect who they are because they are citizens of the United States. Take it from me: The Vietnam War era-draft was not something you want to experience, but it’s a possibility.

If you say they cannot serve now, what are you going to say when you need them in the future? Treat them like everyone else; what have they done to you? If they aren’t bothering you, why bother them?

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

