Letter: HI-EMA’s tank violation needs more investigation

A tour of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency’s Battery Birkhimer, the state’s emergency operations center inside Diamond Head crater, was held on June 9, 2023.

It is incomprehensible and negligent that the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency administration was not aware of its underground storage tank installed at the Battery Birkhimer facility in 1997 (“HI-EMA fined $98K for violating underground storage tank laws,” Star-Advertiser, Breaking News, May 23) — especially given all the front-page news of the Navy’s Red Hill leaking tanks and potable water contamination.

If he hasn’t already, the governor should call for an investigation to identify the person or person(s) responsible for this egregious violation of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act and take disciplinary action or perhaps initiate criminal action for this “oversight.”

Guess who will end up paying the proposed $98,500 fine — you and me, the taxpayer. More importantly, the state Department of Health needs to check the groundwater monitoring results to see if any underlying potable water supply is contaminated.

David I. Nagamine

Palolo Valley

