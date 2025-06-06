Letter: Honolulu Zoo has now improved to ‘perfection’

I was shocked by the untrue, dreadfully incorrect, recent letter to the editor regarding what is possibly the most beautiful zoo in all of America (“Honolulu Zoo bad for animals, worse for city,” May 26, Star-Advertiser). In my opinion, it was an incredibly defaming piece of trash.

I remember years ago when the Honolulu Zoo was indeed a mess, deserving of such words. However, when I visited a few weeks ago, I was amazed and delighted by its present perfection. My thoughts were: This will be my first suggestion to future mainland visitors as to where to go, what to see on Oahu.

It is a lush green paradise and I will be urging everybody I know, both locals and tourists, not to miss it! A sanctuary in the midst of the — thank you, Joni Mitchell — paved paradise of Waikiki.

Penelope Cardoza

Kahala

