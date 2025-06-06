Letter: More police crackdowns would make roads safer

There was a report recently about a dirt bike traffic accident in Kahaluu. Am I the only one who has noticed that there are far fewer police on the roads today? Outside the Kailua Police Station are eight to 10 blue-and-whites that never seem to move. Rampant speeders abound on the freeways. Traffic fatalities are way up from years past. Red-light runners are the norm. Large pick-up trucks with tires 6 inches outside the wheel wells are jacked up to the point you need a ladder to get in it. Dirt bikes and electric bikes are on our roads in Maunawili every day, and they disobey traffic laws. Vehicle safety and registration outdtated for two or three years.

Police presence on the roadways is key to adherence to traffic laws. It used to be that violators were issued a ticket within a week for big tires, speeding, running red lights, safety — and for no registration decals and dirt bikes on the street. Not anymore; the blue-and-whites sit idle at the station.

This falls into the broken-windows scenario: if left unfixed. the chaos gets worse. It’s time to make some serious changes in the police department. Let’s have fewer officers driving a desk and more on the roads before more people die.

Whiting Hyland

Kailua

