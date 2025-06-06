Off the news: ‘Major response’ for city bus accident

It doesn’t seem to happen very often — fortunately — so Wednesday morning’s city bus collision near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport definitely made headlines. Adding attention to the incident: 20 people were hurt, ranging from serious to minor injuries, when the bus and a pickup truck collided on the H-1 freeway.

“This was a major response for Honolulu EMS,” said the director of Honolulu’s Emergency Services Department, which handled the injured quickly and efficiently, along with police and fire crews. An investigation is underway — but the crash is a reminder for drivers to stay alert on the road; bus riders, too.