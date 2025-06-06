Off the news: Stunning, but don’t get lax about lava

In just a matter of hours, it was all over: Thursday morning, the 24th installment of the ongoing eruption saga at Halemaumau Crater was history.

There is the more serious concern for those on Hawaii island that, similar to hurricanes that are near-misses for the islands, people will cease taking volcanic dangers seriously enough — a sort of “boy who cried wolf” situation.

At the very least, this served as a heads-up to would-be volcano watchers that, given the short duration of these latest eruptions, those who want to see them had better hop over to the Big Island right away.